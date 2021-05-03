New to the job, Elizabeth City official never expected to deal with 'civil unrest'

Protesters have pledged themselves to be peaceful, not wanting to add to the Brown family’s troubles in a small town where so many people know each other. Though some storefronts are boarded-up along the major roads and downtown businesses are almost all closed, the nightly protests have brought no vandalism or violence.

A curfew that was in place from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. was shortened Friday. It’s now midnight until 6 a.m.

When Freeman took the job as city manager of Elizabeth City earlier this year, it was sort of a homecoming. He played football and ran track at Elizabeth City State University, the historically Black university.

Freeman said to do this job, he combines his appreciation for the city that gave him so much with what he later learned in law school at N.C. Central.

Freeman said he also leans on a lesson his father taught him at age 12. He said that when you have to make a decision, you are either afraid or you think your way through it. Because your mind won’t let you do both.

“I just choose to think my way through it,” Freeman said.

Freeman said he’s on the phone with Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe every day as early as 6 a.m. and as late as midnight talking about the evolving situation.