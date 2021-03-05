More N.C. Republicans switch parties following Capitol riot, impeachment trial

RALEIGH — More than 15,000 registered Republicans switched parties since the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, with 85% of them becoming politically unaffiliated.

Eighteen percent of those voters left the party on or after Feb. 14, the day after former President Donald Trump's second acquittal in a Senate impeachment trial.

For the last two months, the party has faced one controversy after another beginning with the attack on the Capitol that many blame on Trump.

Since then, the state party censured U.S. Sen. Richard Burr for finding Trump guilty of inciting the riot. Burr was one of 57 senators, including seven Republicans, to cast a guilty vote.

The State Board of Elections publishes monthly changes to voter registration on its website. The last update came Monday.

N.C. GOP spokesman Tim Wigginton said that small swings in a pool of more than seven million registered North Carolina voters is not that concerning to the party.