More shootings. More deaths. More cries for justice in Durham.

"No, you got the wrong person," Nita Shaw recalled saying at the hospital. "Not my child. My son ain't left me."

Shaw had also lost her nephew, Gregory Shaw Jr., to gun violence in 2019. He was 22 years old.

After Amon Shaw died, his father died, too, of what Nita Shaw believes was grief. He was ill, but their son's death was too much for him to handle, she said.

Amon Shaw had become close with a family living at nearby motel. Two days before he died, he'd said to his mother, "Help me help them."

They planned to talk about how to help the family, but Amon did not return from the hotel that night.

Nita Shaw spoke to police officers at the motel and to a detective after her son's autopsy in September, but said she has found it difficult to get in touch with the detective since. "He wouldn't call me back or anything," she said.

Record numbers

Shaw's family is one of many looking for answers, after a record number of shootings in Durham last year.

A total of 318 people were shot, including 33 who were killed. There were more than 900 reported incidents in which a gun was fired