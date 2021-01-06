Most N.C. nursing home workers are refusing COVID-19 vaccine, top health official says

The North Carolina National Guard did not say how many of its members will be deployed for vaccine distribution. It noted that additional details are still being worked out and will be available “as soon as possible.”

Nearly 110,000 people in North Carolina had received their first dose as of Tuesday morning, according to the state health department.

The administration of initial doses thus far account for less than 1% of the state's population of 10.5 million people. Data gathered and shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday placed North Carolina as the sixth worst state in the country in per capita first-dose vaccinations. Kansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama and Arizona ranked worse.

Cohen noted that vaccine hesitancy among long-term care staff is “concerning” given the anecdotal reports the state has gathered thus far. North Carolina is working with pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS, which are responsible for vaccinating residents and workers in long-term care settings, to access and report concrete data. She believes North Carolina is experiencing something similar to an estimate Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made last week noting that about 60% of staff in long-term care settings have refused vaccination.