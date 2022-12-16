 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorist hits NC deputy and flees only to be found at nearby Waffle House, intoxicated

FAYETTEVILLE — A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy investigating a robbery early Friday morning was struck and killed by a passing motorist who left the scene — only to be found at a nearby Waffle House. 

According to investigators, the deputy was walking near a local business when the incident occurred.

Fellow officers administered lifesaving efforts before the deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials said the vehicle that struck the deputy “was located a short distance away” at a Waffle House. The driver was found to be intoxicated.

