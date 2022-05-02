Moving the needle: Gaston group keeps Black history alive through quilting

GASTONIA — The African American Quilt Guild of Gaston County takes pride in maintaining Black history.

Barbara Hart, 80, started the group in April 2005 with the intent to foster the love of quilting within the local African-American community.

“I wanted to carry on the legacy of what our ancestors did,” said Hart.

She began sewing when she was about 7 or 8 years old. She later learned how to quilt from her grandmother and got serious about quilting in her 40s.

The Quilt Guild's initial meeting in 2005 started with five women. Over the last 17 years, the group has grown to 22 members of various talents through word-of-mouth and social media.

Members are mainly from North Carolina. Some come from across the state to meet for the group’s monthly meetings. Hart says that the group values keeping a small size to maintain the close-knit fellowship and comradery among each other.

“We really love having such a close relationship with each other,” Hart said.

The guild has supported the local community through donations to The Salvation Army in downtown Gastonia, providing more than $5,000 in scholarships to students. The group’s most recent project included creating a Black history quilt for the local African-American museum that highlights the legacy of Black entrepreneurs in Gaston County.

Many quilt members have more than 10 years of quilting experience and are self-taught. But Antonia Slaybaugh, 73, is a newcomer. She started quilting just three years ago. “I enjoy putting different colors together. I take a stack of fabric and pick out what I think will go nice together.”

Slaybaugh added that members teach each other on the finer points of quilting.

“There’s so many patterns out there,” Slaybaugh said. “You can take a pattern, change it out and make something completely different in one quilt.”

Hart hopes to encourage younger generations to learn the art.

