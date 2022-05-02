 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moving the needle: Like ancestors, Gaston group keeps Black history alive through quilting

  • 0

GASTONIA — The African American Quilt Guild of Gaston County takes pride in maintaining Black history.

Barbara Hart, 80, started the group in April 2005 with the intent to foster the love of quilting within the local African-American community.

“I wanted to carry on the legacy of what our ancestors did,” said Hart.

She began sewing when she was about 7 or 8 years old. She later learned how to quilt from her grandmother and got serious about quilting in her 40s.

The Quilt Guild's initial meeting in 2005 started with five women. Over the last 17 years, the group has grown to 22 members of various talents through word-of-mouth and social media.

Members are mainly from North Carolina. Some come from across the state to meet for the group’s monthly meetings. Hart says that the group values keeping a small size to maintain the close-knit fellowship and comradery among each other.

“We really love having such a close relationship with each other,” Hart said.

People are also reading…

The guild has supported the local community through donations to The Salvation Army in downtown Gastonia, providing more than $5,000 in scholarships to students. The group’s most recent project included creating a Black history quilt for the local African-American museum that highlights the legacy of Black entrepreneurs in Gaston County.

Many quilt members have more than 10 years of quilting experience and are self-taught. But Antonia Slaybaugh, 73, is a newcomer. She started quilting just three years ago. “I enjoy putting different colors together. I take a stack of fabric and pick out what I think will go nice together.”

Slaybaugh added that members teach each other on the finer points of quilting.

“There’s so many patterns out there,” Slaybaugh said. “You can take a pattern, change it out and make something completely different in one quilt.”

Hart hopes to encourage younger generations to learn the art.

“We love having such a close relationship with one another in this group,” she said.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rep. Madison Cawthorn found with a loaded gun at Charlotte airport, report says

Rep. Madison Cawthorn found with a loaded gun at Charlotte airport, report says

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited for having a gun at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, WSOC-TV reported. Cawthorn was stopped after agents found the N.C. congressman with a 9 millimeter handgun at Checkpoint D, according to the station. A TSA spokesman confirmed to The Charlotte Observer agents “detected” and ...

To serve or not to serve more milk? NC DHHS, long-term care at odds

To serve or not to serve more milk? NC DHHS, long-term care at odds

A proposed, state-mandated boost in dairy products for people in long-term care on public assistance might seem a small change, given reported health benefits from the added nutrition. However, a proposal to make official an extra daily glass of milk, without designated funding, has created an ongoing back and forth at the General Assembly.

Buffeted by weather, a historic Black town strives to endure

Buffeted by weather, a historic Black town strives to endure

Historic Princeville, on the banks of the Tar River in eastern North Carolina, is one hurricane away from disaster. The town, which stakes its claim as the oldest in the U.S. founded by Black Americans nearly 140 years ago, has flooded many times. Two hurricanes 17 years apart created catastrophic flooding in the town, which was built on swampy, low-lying land. The town also has endured racism, bigotry and attempts by white neighbors to erase it from existence.  Now, with an ever-changing climate, the future is uncertain. Hurricanes are likely to be more intense, and melting glaciers are causing sea levels to rise, making more flooding inevitable. 

Want to see the synchronous fireflies in the Smokies? A lottery for vehicle passes opens Friday.

Want to see the synchronous fireflies in the Smokies? A lottery for vehicle passes opens Friday.

The annual lottery to view the synchronous fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park opens on Friday. Every year, thousands of visitors gather in the park's Elkmont area to observe the Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. Park scientists predict the peak viewing period will be June 3 to June 10. Those wishing for a vehicle pass can enter the lottery by visiting www.recreation.gov and searching for “Great Smoky Mountains Firefly Viewing Lottery.” A total of 800 vehicle passes will be issued, 100 for each night. Lottery applicants will be charged a $1  fee. Successful applicants will get parking passes and be charged a $24 reservation fee. 

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuba holds massive May Day parade for first time since pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert