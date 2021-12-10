'My vote is not for sale': McCrory, Walker step up attacks on Budd

The former governor, who considers himself the frontrunner, is furious over the attacks by Washington-based Club for Growth, a political action committee that's circulating a 12-page mailer and airing television ads attacking McCrory in order to help Budd.

“They’re funding his entire political experience,” McCrory said in an interview. “It’s the D.C. swamp at its worst, and, of course, they’ve gone completely negative with deceitful ads about me in the mail and on TV. ... I’m not interested in being part of any club. I want to be a change agent in D.C. and bring North Carolina solutions.

"My vote is not for sale.”

The group that has vowed to spend at least $10 million boosting Budd said the mailer cost $15,000 and went out to conservative and political “thought leaders.”

In the meantime, Trump wants Walker to bow out of the GOP primary so Budd can capture more of the Trump base. But Walker said he plans to stay in the race through at least the end of the year, extending for now the dual calls for Budd to get on stage with them.

“If he would show up for one of these forums, we’d have a chance to talk to him," Walker said of Budd.