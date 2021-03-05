Mysterious 'red cloud' seen off East Coast has logical explanation, NASA says

NAGS HEAD — NASA has an explanation for that mysterious glowing ball seen Wednesday floating off the East Coast — though not everyone seems to buy it.

The fluorescent bulb inspired talk of UFOs and aliens, but NASA says the puffy phenomenon developed after "a three-stage suborbital sounding rocket" was launched Wednesday from Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia coast.

NASA tweeted photos of two different "clouds" generated by the rocket: One was the widely seen red/pink "puff" and the other was something akin to a ragged looking white rainbow.

The puffy version became known as "the red cloud" and "cotton candy cloud" on social media, as inquiries spread Wednesday night. Sightings were reported around 6:30 p.m. from Pennsylvania to as far south as Puerto Rico, where tweets said an investigation was in progress.

Among those who may have seen it was Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who tweeted: "I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?"

Many people shared photos, showing the bulb grew larger and changed shades as the sun set, from red to hot pink.