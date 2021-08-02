N.C. beekeeper feels the sting of neighbor's complaints

MATTHEWS — Dawn Reid lives in a designated Bee City — where the mayor himself is a beekeeper — but a recent conflict with a neighbor has prompted the local homeowners association to threaten to oust her backyard beehives.
Reid has lived in Matthew’s Pleasant Ridge community for eight years. Three years ago, she decided to invest in some hives after attending a Mecklenburg County bee school.
The purpose of the bee school is to educate and empower small-scale beekeepers, who can help boost the dying bee population critical for agriculture in the state. Bees help pollinate the fruits and vegetables that make up a third of the food we eat.
Still Reid’s homeowners association says her beehives violate neighborhood rules.
Prior to purchasing her hives, Reid said she talked to neighbors. At first, there weren’t any problems.
Then, a new set of neighbors moved in next door two years ago. Earlier this month, her neighbor filed a complaint to the homeowner’s association saying the bees were a “huge concern” and requested they be removed.
Reid estimates that she has about 180,000 bees, give or take.
Her neighbor, in the homeowners association complaint, blames a swarm of the bees for stinging her puppy and says that bees have been getting into the family pool.
Reid reached out to an apiary inspector from the N.C. Department of Agriculture after she was informed that the puppy was stung.
Inspector Nancy Ruppert took samples of Reid’s bees to see if any were Africanized — a type of bee that is much more aggressive than typical honeybees. None were, Ruppert said in an interview with The Charlotte Observer last week.
Ruppert said it was possible that Reid’s bees were responsible for the puppy’s accident since they were likely attracted to the water in the neighbor’s pool. She added, though, that Reid’s bees were very calm.
“The bees were, I would say, pretty docile,” Ruppert said.
Both the neighbor who filed the complaint and homeowners association president Kenneth Horn refused to be interviewed when reached by the Observer.
Two weeks ago, the association told Reid she must remove the beehives as soon as possible.
Reid has requested a formal hearing that will take place next week.
Already, Reid has moved her hives to the opposite side of her yard to try to appease her neighbors.
“I want to be neighborly,” she said.
She decided to wait until late July to move them so as not to disrupt their honey production. In late summer, bee populations start to naturally wane as they prepare to survive the colder seasons.