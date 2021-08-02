N.C. beekeeper feels the sting of neighbor's complaints

Reid reached out to an apiary inspector from the N.C. Department of Agriculture after she was informed that the puppy was stung.

Inspector Nancy Ruppert took samples of Reid’s bees to see if any were Africanized — a type of bee that is much more aggressive than typical honeybees. None were, Ruppert said in an interview with The Charlotte Observer last week.

Ruppert said it was possible that Reid’s bees were responsible for the puppy’s accident since they were likely attracted to the water in the neighbor’s pool. She added, though, that Reid’s bees were very calm.

“The bees were, I would say, pretty docile,” Ruppert said.

Both the neighbor who filed the complaint and homeowners association president Kenneth Horn refused to be interviewed when reached by the Observer.

Two weeks ago, the association told Reid she must remove the beehives as soon as possible.

Reid has requested a formal hearing that will take place next week.

Already, Reid has moved her hives to the opposite side of her yard to try to appease her neighbors.

“I want to be neighborly,” she said.