N.C. bill banning transgender girls from sports is no 'small thing'
N.C. bill banning transgender girls from sports is no 'small thing'

Fist raised

Like many others across the United States, young people in North Carolina voted in huge numbers in the 2020 election.

 JOSH EDELSON // Getty Images

RALEIGH — Calls for fairness predominated a North Carolina legislative hearing Wednesday on a bill that would prevent transgender girls and women from competing in organized school sports designated for biologically female athletes.

A House judiciary committee debated and took testimony on the measure but did not vote on the Republican bill, one of dozens of measures filed nationwide this year on an emerging topic in the nation's culture wars.

Similar bills have become law in at least four states since last year, most recently in Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Any North Carolina bill would have to clear both legislative chambers before heading to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights.

The bill would prevent transgender girls and women from playing in middle school, high school and college athletic teams or competitions designated for females, including intramurals.

Adult female athletes and their supporters told House members that the bill is needed because young women would be in danger of losing their ability to be sports champions or to make teams. They cited competitions in other states where transgender women have won women's events.

But parents of transgender girls told the panel the legislation would be devastating to their children, saying they don't have any unfair advantage over other female athletes and that athletics gives them a place to belong.

“It may sound just like a small thing — participating in a sport — but it’s so much more than that,” said Kate Jenifer of Carrboro, whose 13-year-old transgender daughter has played softball at her middle school.

