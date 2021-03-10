N.C. bill would help parents struggling with addiction to regain custody of children

RALEIGH — Parents whose children have temporarily been taken into state custody will still qualify for Medicaid in North Carolina under a bill making its way through the state legislature.

The proposed legislation, which has support from Senate Republicans and Democrats, swiftly passed the second committee to consider it Tuesday. It has several more stops to make before it hits the governor's desk, but the bipartisan support the bill has garnered so far indicates it shouldn't face major roadblocks.

If signed into law, parents would be able to more easily receive medical care, including court-ordered substance abuse and mental health treatment that they need to be successfully reunified with their children, said Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican from Lumberton who is sponsoring Senate Bill 93.

Currently, parents whose children are temporarily removed lose their Medicaid coverage.

"Children are removed, placed in foster care for all the right reasons — primarily safety," Superior Court Judge J. Stanley Carmical said in a commitee hearing Tuesday.

At the same time, Carmical said, his rule no. 1 is "show up for treatment." But parents have a harder time doing that when they've lost Medicaid coverage, he said.