N.C. boasts a bounty of butterflies. Here's a closer look at just a handful of them.

Eastern tiger swallowtail

These butterflies are commonly found across the state, but that doesn’t detract from their charismatic beauty. It is also North Carolina’s state butterfly. Unlike the monarch, they have myriad host plants, including black cherry, tulip poplar, and willow trees. These caterpillars are unique because when newly hatched, they are described as resembling bird poop! That’s a great way to keep predators at bay. This is an opportunistic moment to mention that caterpillars are a very popular food item for other animals. If you have songbirds in your yard during the summer, you likely have hungry baby birds. Caterpillars are the primary food source for those babies, so being camouflaged as bird poop is an effective way to stay safe. These butterflies do not migrate, but instead overwinter as a chrysalis. This is a great reason to skip yard work this fall. Chrysalides of many species may resemble dead leaves and fall to the ground in the fall. If you rake your leaves, you are likely to damage and/or kill those chrysalides. So, in the name of butterfly conservation, leave those leaves!