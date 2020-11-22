N.C. Chief Supreme Court candidate pushes to count more votes — if they're from Democrats

"What is unacceptable is for any voter to be wrongfully disenfranchised," Woods said. "We will keep fighting to make sure that does not happen."

That position doesn't jibe with the campaign's strategy, says Mike Rusher, a former Republican campaign strategist and vice president of The Results Company, a Raleigh-based public affairs consulting firm, who's been watching the chief justice race closely.

"That brazen attempt to tip the scales in her own favor is something that's very surprising to see from the state's top judge," Rusher, who is not involved with the Newby campaign, said.

Newby's challenges, Rusher said, are "pretty routine" by comparison, and have come in relatively small batches. The challenge for Republicans now is whether they'll want to duplicate the Beasley campaign's strategy for their own voters.

"I don't think it's following the same playbook," Rusher said of that possible strategy for Republicans. "It's adding the pages that were ripped out of the playbook before it was submitted."

Cooper said Beasley's partisan strategy doesn't necessarily mean the ballots her campaign identified shouldn't be counted. And he said candidates aren't obligated to extend their election protests to cover both parties.