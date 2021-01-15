N.C. companies financed the GOP for years. That's changed after Capitol riot.

"Our PAC contributes to both parties and takes a lot of factors into account," spokesman Bill Halldin said in a statement.

A few companies said they are refusing to donate to those who contested the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, including Marriott, Dow, Airbnb and Morgan Stanley.

Others have yet to make a decision and are reviewing their donation policies. Wells Fargo, for which Charlotte is its East Coast headquarters, "is reviewing" what the company should do, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Dunn.

So is Truist bank, which moved to Charlotte in 2019.

Truist's PAC gave $28,000 to the campaigns of North Carolina members of Congress who disputed the presidential election.

For years, politicians treated corporate donations as easy money. Unless a candidate did something to anger a particular business, an incumbent's campaign for statehouse or Congress could expect a healthy donation every cycle from many of the state's top companies.

The criteria was never Republican or Democrat as both sides tended to get donations, even as the Republican Party got more conservative in recent years. Some companies only gave to incumbents. Others gave to party leadership.