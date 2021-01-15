N.C. companies financed the GOP for years. That's changed after Capitol riot.

CHARLOTTE — After years of sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of conservative Republican candidates, some of North Carolina's largest corporations are reconsidering the practice after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, encouraged by President Donald Trump and some of his supporters in Congress.
The storming of the Capitol was apparently a breaking point for many corporations. For years, most of corporate America benefited from the low-tax, low-regulation policies that conservatives pursued.
In the 2020 election cycle, eight of the political action committees of Charlotte's biggest companies sent about $200,000 to Republican candidates in North Carolina who objected to the confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden's election as president, according to federal elections data.
Now, some corporations are pausing all political donations in reaction to the raid.
Charlotte-based Duke Energy said that it is pausing all federal political donations for 30 days. The energy giant donated $44,000 in the 2020 election cycle to North Carolina congressional lawmakers who objected to the certification of the Electoral College votes that formalized Biden's win.
U.S. Reps. Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Richard Hudson, David Rouzer, Greg Murphy and Virginia Foxx all sustained objections to at least one certification of Electoral College votes. All are Republicans.
Duke Energy's political action committee donated to all of them in the 2020 election cycle.
"The way members of Congress conducted themselves in this critical time will be an important consideration in future support," spokesman Neil Nissan said.
Cawthorn, who was sworn in as the congressman for much of western North Carolina earlier this month, spoke at the rally last week that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot. Plans for subsequent armed marches in state capitals nationwide, including in Raleigh, have been circulating online since the riot, although it is unclear whether they will materialize.
"Any time you talk about major stakeholders removing financial investment in political campaigns, it's a big deal," said Anna Beavon Gravely, the executive director of the NC FreeEnterprise Foundation, a political research organization based in Raleigh.
Bank of America's PAC donated $9,000 to Budd and $3,500 to Rouzer in the 2020 election cycle. Tom Montag, the chief operating officer of Bank of America, is a GOP megadonor. Montag gave $641,889 to conservative political causes in the 2020 election cycle, including to Republican members of Congress who objected to the certification of the Electoral College.
Additionally, Bank of America was the top donor to the 2020 Republican National Convention, part of which was held in Charlotte.
"Our PAC contributes to both parties and takes a lot of factors into account," spokesman Bill Halldin said in a statement.
A few companies said they are refusing to donate to those who contested the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, including Marriott, Dow, Airbnb and Morgan Stanley.
Others have yet to make a decision and are reviewing their donation policies. Wells Fargo, for which Charlotte is its East Coast headquarters, "is reviewing" what the company should do, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Dunn.
So is Truist bank, which moved to Charlotte in 2019.
Truist's PAC gave $28,000 to the campaigns of North Carolina members of Congress who disputed the presidential election.
For years, politicians treated corporate donations as easy money. Unless a candidate did something to anger a particular business, an incumbent's campaign for statehouse or Congress could expect a healthy donation every cycle from many of the state's top companies.
The criteria was never Republican or Democrat as both sides tended to get donations, even as the Republican Party got more conservative in recent years. Some companies only gave to incumbents. Others gave to party leadership.
Generally, the theory behind political giving for most corporate PACs is that the donations helped serve the company's business interests.
A smaller number of businesses donated ideologically, even if it didn't align with their business interests.
Paul Shumaker, a longtime political consultant who has worked for U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, wonders how long this shift will last.
"The question is," he said, "are companies going to become ideological givers?"