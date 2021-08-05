N.C. education board: Schools should be allowed to make masks optional

“What I would pray for right now for this board is that we do not lose our ability to challenge assumptions,” Folwell said. “There are so many things going on in our state right now from all different aspects.”

The issue of whether to continue requiring masks be worn in school is one of the most contentious issues in the state. Around 200 people rallied outside Wake County’s school board meeting on Tuesday before a decision was made to continue requiring masks for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

But at least 51 of North Carolina’s 115 school districts have opted to make mask wearing optional. More school boards will be making decisions soon before classes start for most students this month.

The timing of the state school board’s decision couldn’t be more crucial. Coronavirus cases are reaching numbers not seen during the height of the pandemic because of the delta variant, which is highly transmissible. Those who aren’t vaccinated make easy targets for infection.

Cases reported on Thursday surpassed 4,300 for the first time since Feb. 11. The 1,651 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 represents a more than four-fold increase over the past month and the highest count since Feb. 20.