N.C. experts caution on the does and don'ts of rescuing baby fawns, rabbits

RALEIGH — State biologists want to help the public better determine if young fawns, baby bunnies and fledgling songbirds are in danger before intervening.
“In the majority of these cases, the mother is off feeding nearby and will return when no predators are nearby — and that includes people,” Falyn Owens, an extension biologist at the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, said in a news release. “Most young animals spend a lot of time on their own, even before they appear able to fend for themselves. When the mother returns, sometimes many hours later, she expects to find her young near where she left them.”
Owens advises that if you truly feel an animal needs help, the best thing you can do is leave it alone and call a wildlife expert for advice.
Here's what to do should you run across young animals in the wild.
Fawns
Young deer remain hidden for the first two or three weeks of their life.
At the doe’s signal, fawns instinctively find a quiet place to lay down and stay put. They will usually stay stationary for several hours while the doe ventures away to feed.
Fawns have a dappled coat and no scent, so they hide easily in the underbrush, making it difficult for predators such as coyotes and bobcats to find them.
If you find a fawn that is calm and appears uninjured, leave it alone and check on it the next day.
“If you remove a fawn from the wild but only a little time has passed, return it to where you found it,” Owens said in the news release. “A doe will usually try to find her missing fawn for about 48 hours before she gives up."
Rabbits
Newborn rabbits spend their first few weeks hiding in plain sight — in shallow, dirt nests among clumps of thick grass, under shrubs or in the middle of open lawns.
Nests can be hard to spot, often resembling a small patch of dead grass. Like deer, a female rabbit will leave her babies alone, only visiting for a few minutes at a time once or twice a day.
“We get a lot of calls from people who think they’ve found an abandoned nest of rabbits, when, in fact, the kits are just fine and quietly waiting for the mother rabbit to return,” Owens said. “If they appear to be healthy and unharmed, the best thing you can do is to cover up the nest and walk away. The mother will not return until you have left the area.”
Songbirds
Knowing the difference between a nestling and a fledgling can help you make the right decision if you see one on the ground.
Nestlings don’t have their feathers yet and can’t survive outside of their nest for long.
Fledglings have their feathers and are able to walk, hop or fly short distances. They, too, are being cared for by the parents — but typically at a distance.
“If you find a nestling on the ground, return it to the nest as quickly as possible if you’re able to find it,” Owens said. “If the entire nest has fallen, you can place it back in the tree, or even construct a makeshift nest.”
Fledglings, however, should be left alone in most cases. They have outgrown the nest and are learning how to fly and survive on their own. Like human toddlers, they need to explore to gain the muscles and coordination to become graceful adults.
Obey the law
Leaving young wildlife alone is not only part of being a responsible steward of nature, but it's also the law.
“Taking most wild animals out of the wild and into your possession is illegal,” Owens said. “People usually mean well when they decide to help an abandoned baby animal, but this usually does more harm than good. The chances that a young wild animal will survive in human care are slim.”
And don’t worry if you touch a young fawn, rabbit or bird. Wild parents almost never abandon their young, even if they detect human scent.