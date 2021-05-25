N.C. experts caution on the does and don'ts of rescuing baby fawns, rabbits

If you find a fawn that is calm and appears uninjured, leave it alone and check on it the next day.

“If you remove a fawn from the wild but only a little time has passed, return it to where you found it,” Owens said in the news release. “A doe will usually try to find her missing fawn for about 48 hours before she gives up."

Rabbits

Newborn rabbits spend their first few weeks hiding in plain sight — in shallow, dirt nests among clumps of thick grass, under shrubs or in the middle of open lawns.

Nests can be hard to spot, often resembling a small patch of dead grass. Like deer, a female rabbit will leave her babies alone, only visiting for a few minutes at a time once or twice a day.

“We get a lot of calls from people who think they’ve found an abandoned nest of rabbits, when, in fact, the kits are just fine and quietly waiting for the mother rabbit to return,” Owens said. “If they appear to be healthy and unharmed, the best thing you can do is to cover up the nest and walk away. The mother will not return until you have left the area.”

Songbirds

Knowing the difference between a nestling and a fledgling can help you make the right decision if you see one on the ground.