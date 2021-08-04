N.C. experts worry children may die if schools don't require masks

RALEIGH — North Carolina experts who released a frequently cited report showing minimal COVID-19 transmission within K-12 schools are growing alarmed as more districts defy public health recommendations and instead choose to make wearing face coverings optional for students and staff.

Danny Benjamin and Kanecia Zimmerman, Duke University School of Medicine professors and co-chairs of the ABC Science Collaborative, warned in a virtual news conference with reporters on Wednesday that the 44 school districts that have decided to make masks optional may be flying blind as the delta variant surges. As a result, several dozen children could die, they said.

“Until we get vaccination up to a sufficiently high rate, if you want to prevent COVID transmission in your community, if you want to prevent COVID transmission at your schools, then it’s masking until we have sufficiently high vaccination,” Benjamin said.

Gov. Roy Cooper is urging districts to mandate the wearing of face coverings, but is leaving the decision up to local school boards.