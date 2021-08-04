N.C. experts worry children may die if schools don't require masks

RALEIGH — North Carolina experts who released a frequently cited report showing minimal COVID-19 transmission within K-12 schools are growing alarmed as more districts defy public health recommendations and instead choose to make wearing face coverings optional for students and staff.
Danny Benjamin and Kanecia Zimmerman, Duke University School of Medicine professors and co-chairs of the ABC Science Collaborative, warned in a virtual news conference with reporters on Wednesday that the 44 school districts that have decided to make masks optional may be flying blind as the delta variant surges. As a result, several dozen children could die, they said.
“Until we get vaccination up to a sufficiently high rate, if you want to prevent COVID transmission in your community, if you want to prevent COVID transmission at your schools, then it’s masking until we have sufficiently high vaccination,” Benjamin said.
Gov. Roy Cooper is urging districts to mandate the wearing of face coverings, but is leaving the decision up to local school boards.
Asked in a Wednesday news conference why he isn’t compelling districts to mandate mask-wearing, Cooper replied: “I think everybody knows what to do. We’ve given the school systems the tools that they need to make these decisions in their local areas. We want to concentrate our efforts on vaccination, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Benjamin said that the report he and the ABC Science Collaborative wrote occurred when masking in classrooms was universal and before the more contagious delta variant began spreading rapidly.
Now, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rates are at their worst levels in months. In all but four of North Carolina’s 100 counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks in indoor public settings — even if they’re already vaccinated — due to substantial or high transmission rates.
Cases reported on Wednesday surpassed 3,400 for the first time since late February. There also were 21 new deaths from COVID-19 reported Wednesday. There haven’t been that many reported in one day in North Carolina since June 4. So far, 13,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.
Kids under 12 can’t yet get vaccinated and many eligible young adults are unvaccinated, yet 38% of North Carolina’s 116 school boards will allow them to be unmasked — a move Benjamin considers “experimentation.”
Zimmerman said decisions made by districts not to require masks could affect learning. Unlike the past academic year, state and federal health guidelines now allow students in a “mask-on-mask” environment to stay in school, even if they were in close contact with an infected person.
But unmasked pupils must miss a week of in-person classes.
“Thousands of kids missed thousands of school days,” Zimmerman said. “If we can do masking, we can keep kids in school."
