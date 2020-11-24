N.C. has $30M to expand broadband to rural areas, but can it make the deadline?

'Frustrating' situation

Republican Sen. Jim Perry told The News & Observer in a phone interview Monday that they hope to have a solution within about a week. Perry signed the letter to Cooper, along with 14 other Senate Republicans.

"I think this is probably equally frustrating for all of us," said Perry, who represents Lenoir and Wayne counties.

"Frequently the governor gets mentioned, but I think it gives benefit of the doubt to everyone in his administration," he said. "You're talking about people, they're all trying to do their job right, and the directions on it, the guidance have been somewhat vague, and I think that's fair."

Lee Lilley, the legislative director for Cooper, told senators in a letter that the governor welcomes their "thoughts on how we might need to proceed to meet these commitments" to expand broadband under the state and federal laws.

Perry thinks the answer could be in documentation from broadband companies making it clear they can increase broadband capacity by the end of the year, which is the CARES Act spending deadline.

Perry said as a rural lawmaker representing two poor counties, broadband expansion is a big deal.

"I'm looking for someone to be as aggressive for people in rural areas as I would be," he said.