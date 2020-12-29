N.C. Highway Patrol trooper cadets who tested positive for COVID-19 now ready for duty

RALEIGH — The 37 Highway Patrol cadets who tested positive for COVID-19 are out of quarantine and are set to report for duty Jan. 13, a spokesman said Tuesday.

More than two-thirds of the 152nd Basic Patrol School class of 50 cadets that graduated on Dec. 18 tested positive for the virus, The News & Observer reported. Only four showed symptoms.

But the 37 cadets were in quarantine as the patrol held a virtual graduation ceremony. Two training staff also tested positive; they have also cleared quarantine and are doing well, said spokesman 1st Sgt. Christopher Knox.

The class is still dealing with the virus. Two of the 13 cadets who had tested negative have since tested positive and are in quarantine through Sunday, Knox said.

He referred questions regarding the source of the outbreak to public health officials who would have done any contact tracing.

The virus caused the patrol to shorten the training classes to nine weeks without breaks. Training in past years has run from 12 to 15 weeks.

Knox said 193 of the roughly 1,600 patrol members had tested positive for COVID-19. None have died from the virus.