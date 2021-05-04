N.C. lawmakers advance controversial bill to ban Down syndrome abortions

RALEIGH — North Carolina lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill to make it illegal for physicians to perform abortions because of the fetus’ race or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

A physician would be subject to monetary damages if they performed an abortion despite being aware that the pregnant woman’s decision to get the procedure was influenced by either of those two concerns.

A handful of states have passed similar laws regarding Down syndrome diagnoses and have been caught up in legal battles after their passage. Last month, a federal appeals court narrowly ruled to reverse two earlier decisions blocking enforcement of a 2017 Ohio law. A federal appeals court ruled in November that Tennessee could begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The General Assembly’s House Health Committee approved the Republican-backed measure and sent it to the judiciary committee, where it is scheduled to be considered today. If approved, it would then move to one more committee before making its way for a floor vote.

A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposal.