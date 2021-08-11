N.C. lawmakers move to bar the use of racial, election data in drawing election districts

The legislature’s joint redistricting committee proposed rules Monday that, if adopted, will serve as guideposts throughout the map-drawing process. They also indicate what factors the Republican-led state legislature will and won’t prioritize when they draw new districts.

Since those rules, known as redistricting criteria, were released Monday, Democrats and voting rights advocates this week have critiqued them, saying eliminating the use of that racial data in particular will make it difficult for the state to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

“How do you comply with the (Voting Rights Act) if you don’t consider racial data?” said state Sen. Ben Clark, a Democrat from Raeford, in an interview on Wednesday. “You can’t.”

Clark also said that many lawmakers know the racial or political makeup of districts without looking at the data. The current criteria, Clark said, doesn’t prevent lawmakers’ own knowledge of their districts from informally being considered in drawing those maps.

“These redistricting criteria are unfortunately so vague that I worry that they do not actually constrain the map drawing in any meaningful way,” said Lekha Shupeck, who serves as the North Carolina state director of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.