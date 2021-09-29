N.C. legislators work out state budget. Up next: talks with Cooper.

Moore and Berger have not disclosed details of the legislative agreement. Moore has said they want to keep them confidential to promote frank negotiations with the governor.

But Moore said Wednesday he was pleased with what legislative negotiators have agreed upon, saying it will mean record spending for transportation, capital and public education. Both the House and Senate bills also included individual and corporate income tax reductions.

“There was nothing in what we talked about that ran counter to the House budget,” Moore told reporters after a House floor session.

Public education spending is likely to be a negotiating obstacle. Cooper said Tuesday he would be lobbying hard to get a final budget that complies with a court-approved plan designed to address inequities for children who fail to get an opportunity for a “sound basic education.” But that plan, in part penned by Cooper's administration, would require $1.7 billion in new spending through mid-2023. House and Senate budget plans proposed spending much less on these items.

Moore also said there are policy prescriptions within the House-Senate budget offer that “I would expect the governor may not immediately embrace."