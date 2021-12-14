N.C. man gets over 2 years in prison for threatening Pelosi day after riot

WASHINGTON — A North Carolina man who came to Washington armed with guns and threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the day after the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years and four months in prison.

Cleveland Meredith Jr. had planned to attend President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington on Jan. 6, but a vehicle breakdown caused him to arrive after the riot had ended. He remained in Washington at a hotel and sent his uncle a text the day after the insurrection using a misogynistic term to describe the House Speaker and saying he was thinking of heading to her speech and “putting a bullet in her noggin on live TV.”

The comments concerned his uncle, who contacted Meredith’s mother. His mother, who was alarmed by her son’s extremist social media postings and knew he had been experiencing mental health difficulties, called the FBI.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the text threatening to shoot Pelosi wasn’t the only alarming comment he made and rejected a suggestion that Meredith’s statements were in jest. “They cannot be erased by adding LOL on the end,” Jackson said.