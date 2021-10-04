N.C. man on a quest to regain the right to vote for those getting out of prison

One barrier is not having a voice in democracy.

“I was born and raised in a very civic-minded family, I learned that the vote was your voice, and it still is,” Gaddy said.

He recalls bumping along the dirt roads of Robeson County in “Lizzie” — his mother’s 1957 Chevrolet. With his mother at the wheel on that hot summer day in the 1960s, they drove house to house, getting everyone they could registered to vote.

When Gaddy was in the 10th grade, his mother worked closely with Rep. Joy Johnson on various voting rights projects at the time.

His father was the local precinct chairman, and each Election Day for 50 years he counted votes by hand, bundled them up, and took them to the Board of Elections. Gaddy still remembers being a young boy, peering into the smoke-filled rooms, watching the men count the votes and write the numbers on the board.

When the right to vote was taken away from him, it was shattering.

Picking up the cause

Gaddy was on probation from 2005 to 2012, missing seven years of voting. “In 2008, I didn’t have a chance to vote for the first African American president, and that was devastating,” Gaddy said.