N.C. man steals a vet's Purple Heart — and trades it for a Mountain Dew
N.C. man steals a vet's Purple Heart — and trades it for a Mountain Dew

LENOIR — What is a Purple Heart worth? One man traded a dead veteran's medal, which he stole, for a Mountain Dew, authorities said.

Erica Laws came home recently to find her family home "ransacked." Gone was the Purple Heart her father had earned while serving in Vietnam. He also earned another Purple Heart and two bronze stars that went missing.

"I felt so bad because he protected the country and I can't even protect his memory," she said.

Now, 31-year-old Charles Carr is accused of trading one of the military medals for a Mountain Dew Code Red, authorities said.

The medal has since been recovered.

