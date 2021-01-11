N.C. mulls incentives for prison inmates who get vaccinated

RALEIGH — North Carolina prison officials are considering offering rewards to inmates who accept a coronavirus vaccine that will soon become available to them.
“We try to identify privileges that offenders want, so we're gonna kind of anchor things around that,” said Todd Ishee, the state's commissioner of prisons. "We've got a number of options, but we have not gotten that far into the decision-making process. But I think it's very likely that we will put together some type of incentive package to encourage higher levels of participation.”
State prison officials said nine inmates are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, last week reported for the first time a single-day increase of more than 10,000 cases.
Gov. Roy Cooper said that the high case count “paints a dark picture.”
“We’re at a critical point in our fight against this virus and all need to take responsibility for our own actions,” he wrote on Twitter.
Across the state, demand for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine among adults 75 years or older greatly outpaces supply.
Still, vaccine hesitancy remains high among nursing home workers. Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, said most long-term care workers are refusing vaccinations.
“I caution it’s anecdotal, but we are definitely hearing that more than half (are) declining (the vaccine), and that is concerning,” Cohen said.
The North Carolina Health Care Facilities Association represents about 90% of skilled nursing care centers throughout North Carolina. The trade organization's president, Adam Sholar, said some workers don’t want to be among the first in the nation to receive the vaccine because it hasn’t been widely available.
He estimates acceptance among staff is around 40% to 50% but will pick up once they see "up close and personal" the vaccines don’t pose significant health risks to their peers.
Ishee warned of a reluctance among some prison inmates to taking the vaccine. Still, he said others have long awaited the doses or have changed their mind in favor of getting vaccinated. He and other prison officials hope incentives will boost participation.