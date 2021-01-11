N.C. mulls incentives for prison inmates who get vaccinated

RALEIGH — North Carolina prison officials are considering offering rewards to inmates who accept a coronavirus vaccine that will soon become available to them.

“We try to identify privileges that offenders want, so we're gonna kind of anchor things around that,” said Todd Ishee, the state's commissioner of prisons. "We've got a number of options, but we have not gotten that far into the decision-making process. But I think it's very likely that we will put together some type of incentive package to encourage higher levels of participation.”

State prison officials said nine inmates are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, last week reported for the first time a single-day increase of more than 10,000 cases.

Gov. Roy Cooper said that the high case count “paints a dark picture.”

“We’re at a critical point in our fight against this virus and all need to take responsibility for our own actions,” he wrote on Twitter.

Across the state, demand for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine among adults 75 years or older greatly outpaces supply.