N.C. now providing free home COVID-19 test kits to high-risk populations

RALEIGH — North Carolina started providing free, home COVID-19 test kits Friday to people on food assistance and those with disabilities.

The program, a partnership between the state and Labcorp, has 35,000 available home tests, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The tests are aimed at individuals with COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed and are members of these eligible populations:

• Beneficiaries of North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services (formerly called the Food Stamp Program), who may have difficulty accessing existing state-funded testing sites and resources.

• People with disabilities such as cognitive/intellectual, physical and sensory, substance abuse, mental health and other disabilities that affect their ability to access COVID-19 testing sites.

"We need to bring testing to where people are," said Natalie Ivanov, North Carolina's COVID-19 testing co-lead, in an interview with The N&O.

"There's still that gap we saw for folks who might have difficulty getting to a testing event or a health care provider," she said.

The 35,000 kits in the pilot program are a starting point, Ivanov said.