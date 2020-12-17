N.C. overpaid unemployment benefits to thousands of people. It wants the money back.

Brown received nothing for months as his request was pending. When he finally received months of back benefits over the summer, he quickly spent most of it paying his landlord missed rent and friends who had helped him out with bills and buying groceries to feed his two kids, he said.

But then in September, Brown said he received an overpayment charge requesting that he return the entire amount he had received: $13,140.

The notice said he was ineligible for benefits because he had turned down an offer of employment without good cause. That determination was based on a single weekly certification form, Brown says: the first week Brown filled out the weekly certification form he had checked the box, referring to a job he'd been offered but couldn't do because his kids' school and child care had closed.

The state put him on a payment plan for $420 a month. But he doesn't know how he'll repay it.

"I'm really just a guy who's trying to get through the next day at any given moment," Brown told The N&O.

He appealed immediately but more than three months later said he has yet to receive a hearing date.

"If I call the phone number, I've never had it say anything but 'this system is too busy, call back another time, goodbye, click,'" he said.