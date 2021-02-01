N.C. prison officials want to vaccinate inmates. But not all inmates want the vaccine.

RALEIGH — Hoping to halt COVID-19's lethal march through North Carolina's prisons, state officials say they will offer earlier releases and other incentives to inmates who agree to get vaccinated.
Their plan comes as the state Department of Public Safety is providing hundreds of inmates and prison employees their first shots. The state's prisons are giving the vaccine to prison medical workers, staff members who work near infected inmates and employees and inmates 65 and older.
Since the voluntary vaccinations began on Jan. 20, about 1,800 of the roughly 29,000 inmates in the state prison system have been vaccinated. Also, about 2,800 of the state's 14,000 prison employees — roughly one in five — have been vaccinated as well.
The shots come at a deadly time. According to prison officials, 42 inmates have died from COVID-19 — more than half of them in the past three months. At least seven staff members have also died.
More than 8,800 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus so far — almost one of every four tested. More than 3,200 staff members have also tested positive, also about one in four. Of those, about 460 remain out of work.
North Carolina is one of at least 16 states now distributing vaccines to inmates, according to data compiled by the COVID Prison Project, a group of public health scientists tracking the spread of the respiratory disease in prisons and jails.
Under North Carolina's new incentive program, inmates who are eligible to get both shots will receive sentence credits that will allow them to leave prison five days earlier.
Inmates who aren't eligible for sentence credits will be provided a different incentive: a $5 credit for the purchase of snacks and other items from prison canteens.
All inmates who get vaccinated will also receive four extra visits from family members and friends, along with a free 10-minute phone call.
In the weeks ahead, when the vaccine is made available to younger people in the state, more inmates will also become eligible for the shots and incentives.
"We believe that we've put together a high-impact package that is going to support the health of our offender population, and also the health of our staff and their families," said Todd Ishee, the commissioner of the state's prisons.
Elsewhere, prison vaccination programs have generated fierce debate, with some contending that inmates should not receive doses before the general population.
In Colorado, prisoners were recently moved out of a priority tier after the governor and others objected.
"There's no way (the vaccine) is going to go to prisoners ... before it goes to the people who haven't committed any crime," Gov. Jared Polis told reporters in December.
Others, however, have noted that prisons are breeding grounds for infectious diseases like the coronavirus, largely because inmates live so close together.
"By any reasonable standard, incarcerated people should rank high on every state's priority list," wrote an editor for Prison Policy Initiative, a group working to reduce mass incarceration. "The COVID-19 case rate is four times higher in state and federal prisons than in the general population — and twice as deadly."
When outbreaks occur inside prisons, they can endanger people on the outside, too. That's because prison staff members can carry the virus to their families. So can some of the 2,000 people who are released from North Carolina prisons each month.
Dr. Arthur Campbell, the medical director for North Carolina prisons, said the push to vaccinate inmates is largely about protecting the public.
"We really see our mission as public health and public safety," Campbell said. "You cannot consider the prisons in a vacuum."