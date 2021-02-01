N.C. prison officials want to vaccinate inmates. But not all inmates want the vaccine.

RALEIGH — Hoping to halt COVID-19's lethal march through North Carolina's prisons, state officials say they will offer earlier releases and other incentives to inmates who agree to get vaccinated.

Their plan comes as the state Department of Public Safety is providing hundreds of inmates and prison employees their first shots. The state's prisons are giving the vaccine to prison medical workers, staff members who work near infected inmates and employees and inmates 65 and older.

Since the voluntary vaccinations began on Jan. 20, about 1,800 of the roughly 29,000 inmates in the state prison system have been vaccinated. Also, about 2,800 of the state's 14,000 prison employees — roughly one in five — have been vaccinated as well.

The shots come at a deadly time. According to prison officials, 42 inmates have died from COVID-19 — more than half of them in the past three months. At least seven staff members have also died.

More than 8,800 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus so far — almost one of every four tested. More than 3,200 staff members have also tested positive, also about one in four. Of those, about 460 remain out of work.