N.C. redistricting trial concludes with 'democracy' hanging in the balance

The “plaintiffs want this court to use a computer to decide if a plan is an unconstitutional gerrymander,” Strach said. “But that is simply replacing the General Assembly’s discretion with that of a computer and the math professors that developed and run the algorithms on these computers. That’s not democracy. It is in fact, a threat to democracy and a recipe for further political polarization of the citizens of North Carolina.”

Strach said the plaintiffs simply want more Democrats to be elected and held up an alternative set of maps developed for the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters in its lawsuit as one drawn without public scrutiny.

But Republicans took a hit during the trial on past pronouncements about the openness of the 2021 redistricting process.

State Rep. Destin Hall, the House Redistricting Committee chairman, acknowledged in testimony Wednesday that he looked at “concept maps” drawn by someone else before he drew new boundaries in the committee room. Hall testified the maps focused on a handful of regions, only gave him a “heads up” about where city lines and population centers were located and weren't that useful.