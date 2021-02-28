N.C.'s 'Polio City' was a nationally known medical marvel in the 1940s; a Greensboro boy stayed nearly a year there

“Roll up the windows — there’s a case of polio at that house.”

This warning from 9-year-old Dan Moury’s sister wasn’t an uncommon one in the summer of 1944, as polio was sweeping through North Carolina in one of its worst outbreaks yet. Moury’s family was taking a trip to Carolina Beach from Greensboro, where about 20 of them would stay in a “big old house,” as they did every summer.

When they got to the beach for the week, Moury wasn’t feeling well. He played outside with his cousins, but he was also spending more and more time in bed. When he got home and his mom took him to the pediatrician, a spinal tap diagnosed the disease so many families dreaded:

Polio.

Suddenly, there was a quarantine sign on the family’s front door and a piece of plywood under Moury’s mattress. His mom was going to try to nurse him back to health, but it was too much — polio required intense physical therapy and medical intervention, and there was a lot that doctors didn’t know about the disease. She’d heard about a new hospital that opened up in North Carolina for children like Moury: the Hickory Emergency Infantile Paralysis Hospital, which would aptly be nicknamed the “Miracle of Hickory.”

It was where Moury would spend almost a year of his life.