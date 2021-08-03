N.C. school board member: ‘Illegal aliens’ are to blame for COVID-19 spike

“OK, I made my point,” he said. “It’s not a political point. I don’t care who’s in office. It’s wrong in so many ways. I get one vote, and I have one opinion, and I understand why parents have concerns (about masks). I got grandkids in the school system, but I’d be really dumb to put them in danger if I thought it was that bad.

“But we have to quit being hypocritical about this situation. That’s all.”

On Tuesday, Furr told a local TV station that he didn’t mean to imply that any local increase in cases was due to immigration.

“When I say something, I mean it, but sometimes, like this one, I don’t really get the whole story,” Furr told the station.

Furr said he couldn’t be a racist, because he’s a football coach.

In a statement Tuesday, Sandidge apologized for interrupting Furr during the meeting. Still, she said he owes the community an apology for his “inaccurate declaration” about the virus.