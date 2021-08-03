N.C. school board member: ‘Illegal aliens’ are to blame for COVID-19 spike

CHARLOTTE — Unmasked “illegal aliens” are to blame for rising COVID-19 numbers across the U.S., a school board member in Cabarrus County said on Monday night.
“I’ve got a lot to say about this, but better not,” school board member Tim Furr said during a work session Monday night, according to a recording of the meeting on YouTube reviewed by The Charlotte Observer. “I’m not trying to be on a high horse, and I’m not trying to make this political, but until this government keeps illegal aliens by the thousands coming across that border without masks, with COVID, putting them on buses, sending them all over the United States, we’re just beating our heads against the wall.
“Because these numbers are going to continue to rise, and we’re going to be having this same discussion day after day and week after week.”
Board members were discussing their previous vote to make masks optional for the 2021-22 school year. Furr voted in favor of making masks optional.
Another school board member, Keshia Sandidge, tried to interrupt Furr, asking: “Are we serious right now?”
“No interruptions,” board Chairwoman Holly Grimsley said in stopping the debate, adding that members had a right to their opinion without interruption.
Furr continued his diatribe.
“OK, I made my point,” he said. “It’s not a political point. I don’t care who’s in office. It’s wrong in so many ways. I get one vote, and I have one opinion, and I understand why parents have concerns (about masks). I got grandkids in the school system, but I’d be really dumb to put them in danger if I thought it was that bad.
“But we have to quit being hypocritical about this situation. That’s all.”
On Tuesday, Furr told a local TV station that he didn’t mean to imply that any local increase in cases was due to immigration.
“When I say something, I mean it, but sometimes, like this one, I don’t really get the whole story,” Furr told the station.
Furr said he couldn’t be a racist, because he’s a football coach.
In a statement Tuesday, Sandidge apologized for interrupting Furr during the meeting. Still, she said he owes the community an apology for his “inaccurate declaration” about the virus.
“There is no single subset of people who can or should be blamed for the dangers before us because of a global pandemic,” she wrote. “The universal fact is the coronavirus knows no borders, ethnic groups, genders, or religious affiliations; it is an equal opportunity killer! The inaccurate declaration made last night needs to be addressed with a formal apology to our community, students, teachers, and administrators.”
Sandidge added that Furr’s remarks made her “uncomfortable.”
“Health and safety must be at the forefront of all we do as a school board,” Sandidge said. “Additionally, dignity and respect for all human beings must be at the center of our thoughts, comments and actions.”
A Latino advocacy group took issue with Furr’s remarks.
“That’s like saying, ‘I can’t be a racist because I have a Black friend,’” said Héctor Vaca, a spokesman for Action NC. “There’s a long history in the United States of blaming immigrants for pandemics.”