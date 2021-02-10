N.C. school board member says investigation into Jan. 6 trip to hear Trump is 'cancel culture'

SANFORD — The Lee County school board has taken no action against the Republican member who watched President Trump's speech in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 but did not storm the U.S. Capitol with fellow supporters.

Last month, the board in Sanford voted to have its attorney investigate whether Sherry-Lynn Womack violated policy by attending Trump's rally and speaking to a reporter from USA Today on the National Mall, where she identified herself as a board member.

But after a lengthy meeting Tuesday, members voted unanimously to take no action after attorney Jimmy Love said his investigation turned up no unethical behavior.

"It was ridiculous what they did, to be honest," Womack said Wednesday. "It spent taxpayer dollars on what never should have been spent. ... It's cancel culture."

Womack, a retired Army officer, said she enjoyed Trump's speech and wanted to show her support. She told the reporter on the scene, "I'm not one of those conspiracy theorists. But these are legitimate questions that need to be asked."