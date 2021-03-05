N.C. Senate passes bill to allow concealed guns in churches, on school property

RALEIGH — In what has the makings of a controversy, the state Senate has passed a bill that would let people carry concealed handguns at church and other religious services on school property or when on the property of religious institutions that also operate schools.

People would only be able to carry guns when school and extracurricular activities are not in session, according to the bill.

The new bill is a departure from the current law which lets gun owners with conceal-carry permits have handguns while in church and other religious services — except when schools also operate on the property.

The new bill would eliminate that distinction, and that hasn't sat well with advocates of gun control.

"State law applies to both public and private school property and makes no exception for schools owned and operated by places of worship for a simple reason: It endangers school children," the nonprofit North Carolinians Against Gun Violence said in a statement.

With an increase in hate crimes at houses of worship, some community churches have encouraged their members to come packing on Sundays.

Other states have introduced legislation allowing churches and synagogues to have armed guards.