N.C. senators want new way to turn hog parts into energy. Some think it's a waste.

The bill advanced to another Senate committee although environmental groups and residents from Jackson's home county spoke against the general permit provisions. They said it would stifle neighbors to the farms, who already have to deal with the odors coming from hog waste pits, from getting the attention of state regulators.

“We have already experienced what it is like when the community is excluded from what agriculture and energy corporations are doing in our communities,” Sampson County resident Janet Melvin told committee members. "I am not against hog farms or hogs. I am against secrecy and lack of transparency.”

The North Carolina Pork Council, representing pork producers, supports the provision. According to council lobbyist Angie Meier, it makes sense because biogas operations on farms that have received specialized permits — about two dozen have been issued over the past decade — are very similar in scope.

“The environmental benefits of these projects, particularly the reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, are indisputable,” Meier said.