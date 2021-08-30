N.C. symphony bars unvaccinated musician, who said she feels targeted

WILMINGTON — Martha Dippold, a clarinet player, was looking forward to performing with the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra for the group's 50th anniversary season this fall.
But Dippold's participation in the orchestra's October concert of works by Bizet and Chopin is looking unlikely after the symphony told her she can't play with the group until she gets a vaccination for COVID-19.
"It was very disappointing," Dippold said.
Dippold, who's been playing with the symphony for about five years, said she has no plans on getting the vaccine, even though she "almost died" from COVID-19 last December. She recovered, and said she believes that gives her a "robust" immunity to the virus.
Some studies, including one from the National Institutes of Health, suggest that those who have recovered from COVID-19 have a lasting immunity to the virus. Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that even people who've recovered from the coronavirus get vaccinated because it gives the immune system an added boost.
Dippold's disagreement with the symphony puts into perspective the very different ways in which people view the COVID-19 vaccine.
After cases driven by the delta variant of the virus began rising in the Wilmington area a few weeks ago, Executive Director Liz Scanlon sent a letter to performers saying they needed to be vaccinated in order to play. The letter noted that players could request a medical or religious exemption, but that there was no guarantee it would be granted.
Dippold said her religious beliefs prevent her from getting the vaccine because she strongly opposes abortion. In a letter to the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra requesting the religious exemption, Dippold wrote that "the COVID vaccines have associations with aborted fetal tissues. I am opposed to this. I could not in good conscience receive a shot under any circumstance."
Dippold said the symphony denied her request, saying that no fetal cells were directly used in the vaccine.
There is disagreement in the religious community over the issue, but many church leaders say that taking the vaccine is morally acceptable. In the Catholic church, which opposes abortion, Pope Francis has called getting vaccinated "an act of love."
In a written statement, Scanlon said that "the WSO is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and supportive experience for all, including musicians, staff and concertgoers."
Symphony performers aren't full-time employees but are paid a small fee for each rehearsal and performances. Dippold said she receives "a small stipend" for her services but that she's "basically a volunteer."
At any rate, by law employers don't have to accommodate an employee's religious beliefs if there's a possibility it would compromise workplace safety.
COVID-19 spreads through airborne droplets, and Dippold said "there's spit going through the woodwind section all the time."