N.C. symphony bars unvaccinated musician, who said she feels targeted

WILMINGTON — Martha Dippold, a clarinet player, was looking forward to performing with the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra for the group's 50th anniversary season this fall.

But Dippold's participation in the orchestra's October concert of works by Bizet and Chopin is looking unlikely after the symphony told her she can't play with the group until she gets a vaccination for COVID-19.

"It was very disappointing," Dippold said.

Dippold, who's been playing with the symphony for about five years, said she has no plans on getting the vaccine, even though she "almost died" from COVID-19 last December. She recovered, and said she believes that gives her a "robust" immunity to the virus.

Some studies, including one from the National Institutes of Health, suggest that those who have recovered from COVID-19 have a lasting immunity to the virus. Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that even people who've recovered from the coronavirus get vaccinated because it gives the immune system an added boost.

Dippold's disagreement with the symphony puts into perspective the very different ways in which people view the COVID-19 vaccine.