N.C. teachers say they don't work second jobs for fun — it's necessary

But Merrill said she’s exhausted. Working two jobs — one that includes refereeing 6-year-olds — takes its toll.

“I have to leave straight away on Friday afternoon. There have been occasions where my assistant has had to stay with students whose families are picking them up late,” she said. “It also takes away a day of rest and relaxation for me to be in a good rested state of mind to teach my students.”

Both Chiavaras and Merrill said they knew they weren’t entering a lucrative profession when they started teaching, but they kept at it despite the bleak pay stubs.

The reason: their students and the potential to impact lives.

“Teaching is the greatest job in the world,” Chiavaras said. “Teaching is meaningful. It feels like an important thing that I can do to give back to our community and our world. If we’re not providing for our kids, then what are we actually doing?”

After school, Yancey County music teacher Courtney Malone drives to Asheville to deliver food so she can pay her bills. She has been a teacher for 25 years and has had a second job the entire time — even as she raised her two daughters and went to night school for a master’s degree.

“I don’t work a second job for fun,” Malone said. “I work a second job because I’m a North Carolina teacher.”