N.C. town to hold Christmas parade with 300 people, despite urging over COVID-19 risks

Most cities and towns statewide opted against taking any risk, including Greensboro, which canceled its holiday parade.

Raleigh had a virtual Christmas parade in November, broadcasting a string of parade-style clips.

Ayden, outside Greenville in Pitt County, will hold a "reverse parade" with floats parked on the side of the road for cars to drive past.

Other Franklin County towns, including Louisburg, Franklinton and Bunn, have canceled, expressing disappointment.

In Youngsville, the town promises to be safe.

Cordeiro said signs will be placed along the parade route, and on the town's Facebook page, masks and social distance will be encouraged.

The town plans to place 23 people "under the direction of the Youngsville Police Department" to monitor compliance.

Flowers, the mayor, said he will participate in the parade and can't watch for masks and social distancing personally. The town's volunteers will watch for safety but not insist upon it.