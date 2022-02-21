Natural selection: Want an eco-friendly burial? This NC cemetery is the place.

CEDAR GROVE — Death is getting eco-friendly: The state’s largest conservation “green” burial ground is coming to Orange County this spring.
Bluestem comprises 87 acres along Hurdle Mills Road in Cedar Grove — half forest and half formerly agricultural land — and will become a final resting place for those seeking an all-natural burial.
The conservation cemetery is a nonprofit spearheaded by Heidi Hannapel and Jeff Masten, Durham residents and longtime conservationists who have spent the last five years bringing their vision to fruition.
Hannapel and Masten raised enough money to purchase the acreage which will be owned by the nonprofit Bluestem Community NC and protected under a conservation easement that is co-held by the Eno River Association and Triangle Land Conservancy. Prior to Bluestem’s inception, the largest conservation green burial ground in the state was Carolina Memorial Sanctuary in Mills River, which measures 11 acres.
“Green burial” is the term used to classify the environmentally friendly interment of a body — no embalming fluids, no caskets made of treated wood or metals, no cement vaults. Bodies are buried in shrouds or in other untreated, biodegradable materials like pine boxes, and put into the soil where everything decomposes naturally — ultimately returning to the Earth.
“Conservation green burial” takes the idea a step further — the burials take place in a natural landscape that is dedicated to the protection of regional flora and fauna.
“It has a really distinct sense of place,” Hannapel said. Bluestem “is a classic example of a Piedmont landscape — rolling hills, fields, woods.”
The Bluestem land was formerly used by up to four different farms that cultivated tobacco, soybeans and corn, and shows evidence of an old historic roadbed and homesteads on a portion of the property.
“We’ll be recreating grassland habitat with native species and flora like wildflowers,” Masten said. “We will not only retain the soil’s high fertility and root systems but retain water as a carbon sink, which will preserve fauna like bobwhite quail.”
Hannepel and Masten began working on the idea of Bluestem in 2017. Their efforts started with conversations with potential stakeholders and eventually moved to fundraising, research, site planning and obtaining regulatory approvals.
“This is a huge project that takes a lot of planning,” Hannapel said. “You can’t plop a conservation cemetery just anywhere.”
Bluestem, which will open in phases, has raised $850,000 to purchase the land and wants to raise an additional $300,000 to restore the fields with native grassland species, and ready the cemetery with the necessary materials and equipment for servicing natural burials.
“Most people think their only option is to be embalmed or to be cremated, and they are just gobsmacked when I tell them they don’t have to be embalmed,” said Anne Weston, founder of the Green Burial Project in North Carolina, a nonprofit that educates communities on green burial options.
Embalming, which uses toxic chemicals like formaldehyde, methanol and benzene to preserve a body, did not come into use in the United States until the 1850s. During the Civil War, dead soldiers were embalmed so their bodies could make the long trip back to their families. Eventually, embalming became a cultural norm and a lucrative industry, despite the fact that prior to the Civil War Americans largely carried out what we now call a green burial.
Sara WillIiams, a certified funeral celebrant and green burial consultant for Mebane-based Shrouding Sisters, says the environmental impact of 150 years of embalming and material-heavy burials is adding up.
“Millions of gallons of embalming fluid are going into the soil every year, along with millions of boards of hardwood sourced from rain forests,” she said, adding that many people are unaware of the carbon footprint. “We have recycled most of our lives, right? So green burial just makes sense.”
Proponents note that green burial is also more wallet-friendly. A plot at Bluestem will cost around $4,000 (with a lower price for “early adopters”), which is far below what the average funeral and burial tend to cost. Bluestem will also accommodate pet burials.
Without the disruption that metals and embalming fluid cause the environment, Bluestem’s management will be able to help the area’s natural landscape thrive — which include meadows, ponds and a stream that buffers the South Hyco Creek, part of the Roanoke River. The grounds will also eventually feature walking trails open to the public.
“We are hoping Bluestem becomes a local and regional place of tradition,” Masten said.
Bluestem comes at a time of growing demand for green burials according to Robin Simonton, director of Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, which is currently expanding the historic cemetery’s green burial section with 200 new plots.
“I get five or six emails per week asking about green burial,” Simonton said. “I would say demand has doubled since we opened a green burial section in 2016.”
Simonton added the green burial portion already has a wait list, and she expects the additional plots to go quickly. She can only speculate what’s driving the preference for green burial, but notes that it’s coming from various demographics.
“We see boomers who feel more connected to the Earth, and a lot of younger folks who are pre-planning, all of who have different feelings about how we go back to the Earth and how we can take care of our planet,” Simonton said.
Bluestem has already started taking reservations. Among those on the waiting list are Jerry Levit and his wife, who are Morrisville residents and avid hikers and gardeners. They learned about green burial in the process of preparing their wills and advanced directives.
“We were pretty horrified at the environmental cost of both conventional burial and cremation, so we looked for a better alternative,” Levit said.
The green burial options they found were further away from their home than they liked, and were elated when they discovered that Bluestem would offer an option that’s closer to home.
“Our culture goes to great pains to separate us from the natural world," he said. "I think it’s healthy for us to contemplate our death and what happens to our body after we die. My body nourishing the Earth and its creatures just makes sense."