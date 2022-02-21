Natural selection: Want an eco-friendly burial? This NC cemetery is the place.

“Most people think their only option is to be embalmed or to be cremated, and they are just gobsmacked when I tell them they don’t have to be embalmed,” said Anne Weston, founder of the Green Burial Project in North Carolina, a nonprofit that educates communities on green burial options.

Embalming, which uses toxic chemicals like formaldehyde, methanol and benzene to preserve a body, did not come into use in the United States until the 1850s. During the Civil War, dead soldiers were embalmed so their bodies could make the long trip back to their families. Eventually, embalming became a cultural norm and a lucrative industry, despite the fact that prior to the Civil War Americans largely carried out what we now call a green burial.

Sara WillIiams, a certified funeral celebrant and green burial consultant for Mebane-based Shrouding Sisters, says the environmental impact of 150 years of embalming and material-heavy burials is adding up.

“Millions of gallons of embalming fluid are going into the soil every year, along with millions of boards of hardwood sourced from rain forests,” she said, adding that many people are unaware of the carbon footprint. “We have recycled most of our lives, right? So green burial just makes sense.”