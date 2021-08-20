 Skip to main content
NC beachgoers warned of rip currents from Tropical Storm Henri
Rough surf along coast

Rough surf is expected along North Carolina's coast.

WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service is warning residents and beachgoers on the North Carolina coast of rip currents and rough surf associated with Tropical Storm Henri.

Meteorologist Steven Pfaff of the weather service's Wilmington office says swells from Henri are expected to created hazardous surf conditions at all area beaches beginning Friday and continuing on Saturday as swells from the storm intensify. The weather service also says dangerous swimming conditions are expected given the high likelihood of rip currents and larger breaking waves in the surf.

As of Friday morning, the system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 370 miles (600 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

