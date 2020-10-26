NC Democrats have a lead over Republicans in voter registration. But it's shrinking

To Republican consultant Dee Stewart, the best barometer of this year's election outcomes is in the numbers — not in polls but in voter registrations.

"Everyone knows the statewide elections in North Carolina will be decided by a razor thin margin," Stewart said. "I believe the secret weapon of increased voter registration will provide the margin of victory for Republicans."

Through last week, North Carolina has seen a net gain of nearly 150,000 GOP registrations this year compared with 96,000 Democratic registrations, according to the State Board of Elections. The net gain in unaffiliated voters was even higher — more than 193,000.

Even in a state with 7.3 million registered voters, Republicans see registration gains in North Carolina and other states as a silver lining in a year when many polls show President Donald Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden.

But a deeper look at the numbers may suggest a more complicated picture of the state's electorate.

"To me the big takeaway from all of this is unaffiliated is the big winner," said Chris Cooper, a political scientist at Western Carolina University. "You can get into a geek fight about the definition of a new registrant versus a changing electorate. But the real winner is unaffiliated."