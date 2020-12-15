NC doesn't know how much more COVID-19 vaccine it will receive, seeks answers from feds

RALEIGH — As the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrive in North Carolina, state officials say they're not getting enough information from the federal government about how much vaccine the state will receive in the future.

North Carolina expects to receive 85,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. But Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that the state won't know until Friday morning how much it will receive the following week.

"North Carolina and every other state still need clarity from the federal government as to how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine we'll receive," Cooper said in a press conference. "We've been told that each Friday we'll get information about the following week's shipment, giving the states just a few hours to direct where those shipments will go."

Cooper said he raised the issue with Vice President Mike Pence during a conference call with other governors and asked for more time to plan. Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said she hopes the federal government will let states know earlier how much vaccine to expect.

"It's not enough time to allow the state and providers to plan for appropriate allocations or to coordinate vaccine schedules for staff," Cohen said during the press conference.