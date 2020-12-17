NC governor visits health workers getting COVID-19 vaccine

“It’s actually, frankly, very emotional to see our front-line health care workers who have worked so hard for us all year, to see them being cared for and to have this tool for them,” Cohen said afterward. “I heard words like ‘hope’ and ‘honored’ to be able to get this very limited supply of vaccine that we have at this moment.”

The vaccine administered at UNC on Thursday was among the 85,800 doses North Carolina expects to get this week. UNC and 10 other hospitals with ultra-cold freezers received shipments of the vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, and another 42 hospitals were scheduled to get their first allotments Thursday.

The state has learned that next week it will receive about 61,000 additional doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine on an emergency basis late last week, and the first shipments arrived in the state Monday morning.

The FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorization for a second vaccine developed by Moderna by the end of this week. If that happens, Cooper says the state expects to receive 175,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.