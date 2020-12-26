NC groups get $2.5 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to help fight homelessness

• Hire staff to provide intensive financial health training and employment assistance so their clients can maintain their housing.

• Expand the number of people who can stay in the group's family shelter.

• Expand the number of families in short-term housing, where people pay a nominal amount while they save up money to move to more permanent housing. Rowe said they use this program to help some families of Wake County school system students move out of motels.

• Build six to eight permanent "cottage court style" homes on Plainview Drive in Raleigh for families.

"This kind of boost will allow us to do more, not just in helping with rent and case management, which is a big part of what we do," Rowe said. "But owning property we can designate for affordable housing is huge."

Rowe said Families Together won't use restrictions that other landlords have that bar some people from becoming tenants. This could include not requiring that a person's income be three times their rent or that they've never been evicted before.

Rowe said the group will apply for some of the money from the $80 million affordable housing bond approved by Raleigh voters in November.

Flexible help for families