NC health head Kinsley’s vision for DHHS shaped by lessons from his past

That experience, Kinsley said, of growing up in a family "that had to cobble together a patchwork of services and supports to try to get by," gives him an empathic understanding of what some 1 million people in this state are going through in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

When he was sick or hurt as a child, his mother would labor over the decision to take him to a doctor, Kinsley recalled. It never was an easy call for his parents, but sometimes a physician’s assessment was necessary. "They developed a relationship with a pediatrician in Wilmington who would see us on a sliding scale, and when antibiotics were needed because I had a strep throat or something, he'd go to his samples closet from the drug companies and that was because he knew we didn't have money to pay for the pharmacy, either," he said.

A mission of public service

Those experiences also led to his determination that public service would be part of his mission, an underlying theme that has brought him to where he is now — leading 18,000 employees in a diverse agency with the charge to improve the health, well-being and safety of all North Carolinians.