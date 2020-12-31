NC is in the third week of the COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how many doses the state has so far.

RALEIGH — More than two weeks after the first COVID-19 vaccine became available in the United States, at least 63,500 North Carolinians have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Vaccinations started with the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 14, followed by the Moderna vaccine about a week later.

The state's vaccine plan prioritizes health care workers who are treating or working around patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

By the end of last week, North Carolina had received 323,125 doses of of both vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That included 147,225 Pfizer doses and 175,900 of the Moderna vaccine.

This week, another 78,000 doses of Pfizer and 60,800 doses of Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in North Carolina, said Amy Ellis, a DHHS spokeswoman, in an email.

That means North Carolina will have received a total of 461,925 vaccine doses by the end of this week, including those that already have been administered.