NC now providing free home COVID test kits to high-risk populations

North Carolina started providing free, home COVID-19 test kits Friday to people on food assistance and those with disabilities.
The program, a partnership between the state and Labcorp, has 35,000 available home tests, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The tests are aimed at individuals with COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed or people with disabilities or who may have difficulty accessing existing state-funded testing sites and resources
"We need to bring testing to where people are," said Natalie Ivanov, a top state health official.
"There's still that gap we saw for folks who might have difficulty getting to a testing event or a health care provider," she said.
The 35,000 kits in the pilot program are a starting point, Ivanov said.
The state may expand eligibility depending on demand over the next few weeks and feedback from health providers.
To order a home COVID-19 test kit, go to pixel.labcorp.com/nc.
Test kits are shipped overnight via FedEx, according to DHHS.
The test kit includes instructions on how to register the kit online. The swab in the kit can then be used to collect a testing sample. After collecting the sample, the kit must be mailed back for testing.