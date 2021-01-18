NC restaurant workers battle worries amid COVID restrictions

"Everyone wants to work, and everyone needs money, so who do I punish?" Piper said. "They might as well get unemployment, so that was the call I made — let's get these guys ahead of the game and collecting unemployment."

With the help of Small Business Administration loans, Piper spent nearly a million dollars buying and renovating Jargon's site. He said in 2020, he spent thousands on parklets the NCDOT made him tear down and tens of thousands on PPE and a retractable patio roof.

Now, sitting on the board of the Asheville Independent Restaurant association, Piper expressed his frustrations with the county's lack of communication.

He said he hasn't seen anyone from the health department in months.

"No one's coming in to see what we're doing, how we're following the CDC rules — nothing," he said.

Restaurant owners and staff, he said, have been left to adapt to an ever-growing list of demands with little support, while other businesses flout the rules with few repercussions.

"I respect the rule of law, even though I know of other restaurants that don't," he said. "There's no system, no enforcement, and those following the rules who don't have cases are the ones getting punished, and that's frustrating to me."