NC State sees COVID-19 cluster in its athletics department

RALEIGH — North Carolina State University reported it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with its athletics department.

The school made the announcement Wednesday on its website, but did not say how many people tested positive. A “cluster” is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases in close proximity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school said those who tested positive are being isolated and quarantined. Contact tracing also has been initiated.

WRAL-TV had reported on Wednesday that the school's women’s basketball team postponed a game due to concerns about the virus. It’s not clear if the cluster was within the basketball team.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also reported on Wednesday that a COVID-19 cluster was identified among students who stayed on the campus during winter break.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.